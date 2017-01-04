Alcohol Can Be Damaging To The Heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - If you want to help your heart, don’t just count calories. Count your cocktails as well.

Alcoholic drinks can be damaging to the heart. While many studies have touted the benefits of a glass of wine a day to help heart health, most don’t stop at just one glass a day. A new study reveals the dangers of overindulging on a regular basis. The College of Cardiology says that alcohol abuse raises the risk of heart attack and heart failure. To be a health drinker, women should only have one drink a day, and men should only drink two.

