Bill Blankenship Leaving Fayetteville For Owasso

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After winning its second straight state title, the future looked bright for Fayetteville football. In the blink of an eye, it’s become murky.

Head coach Bill Blankenship resigned to become the head coach at Owasso High School in Oklahoma. Blankenship went 12-1 in one season with the Purple Dogs leading them to a 53-19 win in the 7A title game over North Little Rock.

“Bill Blankenship has been an asset to our high school’s football program. His integrity, experience, and leadership have been appreciated,” said Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt. “We understand the decision to return to his hometown area is based on a desire to be close to family, and to be able to continue coaching at the high school level. Bill was the right choice at a challenging time for our football program.”

Athletic Director Steve Janski added, “Coach Blankenship’s wealth of experience at the high school and collegiate level were the perfect fit for our program during a time of transition. His time here in Fayetteville benefited our students, district, and community.”

“This past season has been a blessing for my wife, Angie, and for me. We were welcomed with open arms by the school, the faculty and the Fayetteville community,” said Blankenship. “And, we have had such a special relationship with our players and the coaching staff. Everyone in the district, especially Athletic Director Steve Janski and Dr. Matthew Wendt, made this seem like a destination job for us.”

Another reason Blankenship resigned was for his family. “Over the holidays we became especially aware of how much we have missed being near our kids and grandkids. This decision to return to the Tulsa area was hard, but the right thing for our family.”

Blankenship is a familiar name in the Tulsa area. His first two coaching jobs were at Spiro and Edmond before moving up to coach Union High School to three state championships over a 14 year stretch. More success followed at Tulsa University, with an 11 win season and a Liberty Bowl victory in 2012. The next stop was at Memphis, where Blankenship was an offensive analyst for his former player Justin Fuente.

Blankenship takes over a Rams team that went 3-7 this past fall. Four of the past five high school seasons that Blankenship has coached have ended with state championships.