Fayetteville Public Library Adds Two New Streaming Services

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville Public Library is expanding its digital services with two new streaming apps.

All you need is a library card to stream the apps Hoopla and Freegal.

"They provide instant access to all of the materials in the collections, so there's no holds so you can just get in and get what you want," director of library services Willow Fitzgibbon said.

Hoopla allows you to stream TV shows, movies and E-books, while Freegal gives users access to the entire Sony Music catalog.

"You can stream for three hours a day anything you want to hear. You can pick a song and listen to it or you can listen to whole albums, or you can make playlist or music list," Fitzgibbon said. "We're really impressed with the number of things that have been checked out, just in two weeks, its rivaling some of the other services we have on a month by month basis."

Users can access all of the content on their smartphone, tablet or desktop without having to leave their home.

"It makes it a lot easier to be able to get on your phone and do it instead of having to come here and get out," Fitzgibbon said.

The library will expand the streaming capabilities for story time, special events and classes held during the week to make the services more accessible.