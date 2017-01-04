Fort Smith Clinic Provides Affordable Health Care For Those Without Health Insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - For the past 14 years, a Fort Smith nonprofit organization has been providing affordable access to medical care for those without health insurance.

The Good Samaritan Clinic in downtown Fort Smith is located on 615 N. B Street. The clinic's goal is to help those in need -- especially those who don't have health insurance, which can lead to pricey doctors visits.

Clinic workers estimated that 24 percent of the people in the Fort Smith area don't have health insurance.

The charges for services at the clinic are based on government poverty guidelines. The minimum amount some patients would have to pay for a visit is $10, while the maximum amount is $35.

However, workers said the clinic never refuses to treat a patient, even if they are unable to pay.

"They're individuals out there still having problems and still don't have medical care," said Evan Breedlove, executive director.

Since the Good Samaritan Clinic is a nonprofit organization, most of their funding comes from the community.

"We rely specifically on donations from individuals, churches, and organizations from the area," said Breedlove. "An issue that's always an issue with us is funding."

Each year, it costs around $600,000 to fund the facility.

The Good Samaritan Clinic also offers a medication assistance program. This enables patients to receive medicine from participating pharmaceutical companies.

Workers said the clinic sees around 6,000 patients a year.

If you're interested in donating or volunteering for the Good Samaritan Clinic can get information here.