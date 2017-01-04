× Garrett’s Blog: Snow Friday Targets South of I40

An area of light snow will move across the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

While accumulations are expected to be light (1″ of less for most) it still may cause problems on bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.

The timing of the snow would be after midnight late Thursday and around 2-6am Friday.

The higher elevation of the Ouachitas could pick up around an inch or more with most locations picking up minimal amounts around one-half inch or less.

Current data suggests Southern LeFlore & Southern Scott county will be most affected of the track of the snow develops as forecast.

If this forecast holds, the most affected road surfaces would be Highway 71 in Arkansas and Highways 270 & 59 in Oklahoma.

More updates as the event unfolds…

-Garrett