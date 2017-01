Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) - Girl Scouts has introduced a new cookie flavor to celebrate 100 years of cookie sales.

5NEWS evening anchors Katelynn Zoellner and Daren Bobb spoke with Meagan Piroutek, a development officer with Girl Scouts - Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, about the new S'mores cookie flavor.

The S’mores cookies will be available during the 2017 cookie season, Piroutek said.

You can read more about the cookies on the Girl Scout's website.