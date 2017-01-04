Local Lawmakers React To State Reps Bribe Plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Whenever the state of Arkansas has a state budget surplus, the money goes into a general improvement fund, also known as GIF.

A large chunk of that money will be distributed among eight economic development districts around the state, one of them is Northwest Arkansas.

The money can be used by a city, municipality or a nonprofit, whether it be for repairs or construction.

"Those groups have a granting process, where different organizations can write grants requesting money," said Charlie Collins, a Republican state representative from Fayetteville.

A representative from one of those entities may approach their elected representatives to get started on the grant process.

In Northwest Arkansas, that official would then take the request before the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.

"I would say, 'hey, I think this is a worthy cause in my district,'" said Bart Hester, a Republican state senator from Cave Springs, who explain how the process works. "The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development Commission out of Harrison would look at that. They have a board, and they would vote on that. If the board approved it, then it would be funded."

That GIF is as the center of the case against former state representative, Micah Neal, who pleaded guilty on Monday (Jan. 4) to taking bribes from two nonprofits to appropriate them $600,000 of GIF money.

A state senator assisted Neal in the bribe conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 5NEWS sources confirmed that state senator to be Jon Woods, a Republican from Springdale.

Sources also confirmed to 5NEWS that Ecclesia College in Springdale was one of the nonprofits.

"Ecclesia College has received probably more than their fair share of general improvement fund money over the years," Hester said. "From a lot of legislators, but certainly from Representative Neal and Senator Woods."

The names of three other people implicated in the investigation and name of the second nonprofit have not yet been released.

Collins called the revelations a surprise and a blow to public trust.

"We've got to work even harder to continue to earn their trust everyday," Collins said. "That's not good when we call that into question."

Both men agreed that they would rather see state budget surplus money go back to taxpayers in the form of a tax cut.

Hester said he's confident that the GIF will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session that begins Monday (Jan. 9).

"I don't think it's an appropriate process, and there's been different lawsuits in the past talking about that," Hester said. "But, I would say that we will see this program come to an end."