Medical Marijuana Fees Costly

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Arkansans looking to grow marijuana may be turned away be the cost to apply for a license and the annual fee.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission decided growers would have to pay an annual fee of $100,000. This fee is in addition to the $15,000 dollar application fee.

The commission is in the early stages of creating rules for interested growers.

"You want someone that is financially sound to get the licenses so if your able to pay a hundred thousand dollar fee to get the license thats gonna be a small cost to do business and the money will help to fund the medical marijuana commission," Issue 6 sponsor David Couch said.

The commission agreed that applicants will have to pay $100,000 annual fee, be able to prove their financial stability and have bond or assets worth $1 million.

"In other states to grow to open and operate a grow facility from seed to first production you're probably gonna need more than a million dollars in cash to do it," Couch said.

Because medical marijuana is still illegal under federal law business owners cannot receive loans from banks to help fund their business. However, applicants can apply in groups in order to receive the license, but the meeting the financial mark is not up for negotiation.

"You wanna make sure that the person who gets the license has the ability to produce and grow the product to get to the patient because if we don't then our whole system collapses," Couch said.

The commission has until June 2017 to finalize the rules unless the legislature extends the deadline. The commission will meet again next week.