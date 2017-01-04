× Oklahoma Granted Extension To Comply With REAL ID Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — Oklahoma has a few more months to become compliant with the Real ID act, after receiving an extension from the Department of Homeland Security.

The extension, which will end June 6, comes just weeks before the grace period would have ended on Jan. 29.

The REAL ID act was passed by Congress in 2005 with the intent to make state driver’s licenses more secure. However, Oklahoma has yet to comply with the requirements, reported CBS affiliate News 9.

Unless Oklahoma increases the security for licenses, people will not be able to use their driver’s licenses to enter military bases or federal buildings when the law goes into effect.

The REAL ID act will also affect commercial flights. If the state isn’t compliant by Jan. 22, 2018, Oklahomans will no longer be allowed to use their driver’s licenses as identification to board domestic flights.

Oklahoma Gov. Fallin released the following statement: