Red Cross Announces Severe Blood Shortage After December Blood Drives Canceled By Winter Weather

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations after announcing a severe blood shortage on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The Red Cross received about 37,000 fewer blood donations during November and December, partly due to severe weather, which led to the cancellation of about 100 blood drives.

The Greater Ozarks and Arkansas Blood Services Region was also short on donations, receiving nearly 1,000 fewer than expected.

Now, they organization is asking people to consider donating blood or platelets to help combat the winter shortage.

There are several upcoming blood drives in Northwest Arkansas:

Benton County

Bentonville Jan. 11 – Synchrony Financial, 1801 Phyllis Street, 1-5 p.m. Jan. 24 – Walmart, 406 S. Walton Boulevard, 2-6 p.m. Feb. 2 – Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th Street, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rogers Jan. 25 – Bryan College, 3702 W. Walnut Street, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Newton County

Jasper Jan. 11 – Jasper High School, 600 School Street, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Washington County