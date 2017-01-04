× Arkansas State Representative From Springdale Admits To Taking Bribes

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A state representative from Springdale pleaded guilty to a bribe conspiracy on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Micah Neal, 42, of Springdale, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Neal said that between January 2013 to 2015, he conspired with an Arkansas state senator to use their official positions to appropriate government money to certain nonprofits in exchange for bribes, the release states.

Neal and the senator helped direct the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District to disperse $600,000 in General Improvement Funds to two nonprofits, the release states.

Court documents list the senator as “Senator A” who served as a senator from 2013 to the present and who served as a representative from 2007 to 2012. The senator who matches that description is Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale. 5NEWS reached out to Woods for comment.

Neal said he received about $38,000 in bribes for his part personally authorizing $175,000 to go to the nonprofits.

Court documents list the nonprofits as “Entity A” and “Entity B.” Entity A is described as a Fayetteville organization that sought to create manufacturing jobs in Northwest Arkansas for specialized workforce including disabled veterans, disadvantaged youths and those recovering from substance abuse. Entity B is described as a college in Springdale.

Neal ran in the Washington County Judge race, but later backed out. Republican Joseph Wood replaced him.