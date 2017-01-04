× Suspect Charged In Murder Of Two Brothers Pleads Not Guilty During Arraignment

WASHBURN (KFSM) — A man accused of murdering two brothers earlier this week appeared for an arraignment on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, was formally charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, residential burglary and property theft, according to a press release from Sebastian County prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue.

Mazurek was appointed a public defender, who entered a plea of not guilty, the release states.

The bodies of Roger Allen Woods, 48, and Bradley Scott Woods, 32, were discovered by their father on Monday (Jan. 2), according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. The two were killed inside their Washburn home along Highway 10.

Friends said the brothers were letting Mazurek stay with them as he worked out some financial problems when the attack happened.

Mazurek also stole a pickup truck, which he was driving when he was found in Fort Smith, said Capt. Philip Pevehouse.

Mazurek is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.