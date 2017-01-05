Adventure Arkansas: Sean’s Farewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sean Bailey was at the Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center where we’ve done over a dozen adventures highlighting the adventures you can have with your family.

This series has become not just about what to do, as much as it has become an outlet to tell the incredible stories of the people behind these experiences.

Over the course of 4 years, our weather team has put together close to 190 adventures all across Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

These stories have ranged from ways to explore the Great Outdoors as a family, to a child learning to love nature, to those who defy the word “cannot” or the physics of gravity.

That’s what has driven Sean's passion for this segment.

Sean's very first adventure I was bouncing around at a trampoline park in NW Arkansas.

His last adventure he was soaring in a powered parachute over fall colors in Sebastian County.

Sean said he loved every second of this series and is so incredibly blessed to have had this be part of this job.

"I just want to say thank you one final time to Garrett, Joe, and the entire 5news team for their support," said Sean. "And speaking of support, a huge thank you to Adventure Subaru for their crew’s dedication not only to this segment, but to enhancing the outdoor experience for everyone."

"And thank you to every one of you for the positive and kind words and conversations I’ve had with so many of you because of this series," said Sean.

After 2 wonderful years in Arkansas, Skye and Sean's next Adventure will now take them to his dream job of a meteorologist on the coast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru