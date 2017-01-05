× ASP: Women Dies After Striking Tractor Trailer Head-On In Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman who was partially ejected from her truck is dead after colliding into a tractor trailer head-on, according to Arkansas State Police.

Mandi R. Chaney, 50, of Green Forrest died from extensive injuries Wednesday (Jan. 4) at the scene of the collision, police said.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. along Highway 103 south of Rudd. According to police, Chaney crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided into the tractor trailer driven by Roland M. Severs, 59, of Berryville, according to police.

Severs was taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville for treatment, police said.