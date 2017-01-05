× Capsized Boat In Arkansas River Ends Up Being Washed Up Trash

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded Thursday (Jan. 5) morning to calls of a capsized boat in Arkansas River, but nothing came out of the search, except it was an old, torn up boat, according to firefighters.

The capsized boat was spotted at 10:54 a.m. in the river near the bridge on Midland Boulevard.

Emergency crews on rescue boats searched the river but found no sign of anyone, said Battalion Chief Boyd Waters with the Fort Smith Fire Department.

The boat was old and rugged, and wouldn’t have been fit for anyone to use.