× FBI Offers Reward For Four Separate Bank Robberies In NWA

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The FBI Little Rock Field Office is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of suspects in four separate bank robberies across Northwest Arkansas.

Bank of the Ozarks Robbery

The robbery at bank of the Ozarks at 2060 N. Crossover Rd. in Fayetteville took place Nov. 4, 2016.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or light skinned male, approximately 5’8”, wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a tan canvas bag. He hid his face with a gray cloth and his head was covered with a black hat or bandanna.

First National Bank Robbery

On Nov. 28 two unknown men robbed the First National Bank at 4000 Johnson Mill Blvd in Johnson.

The first male that entered the bank is described as a younger black male wearing designed jeans with distressed tears up and down the front, a two tone colored jacket, a black beret style hat and a red bandanna covering his face. He had a dark colored pistol and was carrying a gold colored bag.

The second male to enter is described as a younger black male wearing light blue jacket and gray sweatpants. He had on a black beret style hat with a black bandanna covering his face. He also had on black and white tennis shoes, dark colored gloves and was carrying a pistol.

A black female is a person of interest after entering the bank and speaking with bank employees about opening an account, but never following up. The unknown female is described as 5’8” with long dark hair down to her waist. She was wearing a gray jacket, designer jeans with distressed tear up and down the front, brown or tan UGG style boots and wearing glasses.

First National Bank of NWA Robbery

The third robbery occurred on Dec. 23 at First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas at 350 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton.

The first robber was a black male wearing a forest green hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be wearing tennis shoes.

The second robber was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be wearing tennis shoes. It was reported that one of the robbers was wearing light denim jeans and the other robber was wearing dark denim jeans with large bleach spots.

Arvest Bank Robbery

The fourth robbery took place on Jan. 3 at Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave. in Fayetteville.

The first robber appeared to be left-handed and was wearing a dark hooded heavy winter coat with a light colored bandanna covering his face. It is believed that he is a black male.

The second robber was wearing a dark heavy winter coat with a lighter color cuff and appeared to be wearing a white hood over his head. It is believed that he is a black male.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspects should contact a local law enforcement agency or the FBI office in Fayetteville at (479) 443-3181.