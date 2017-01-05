Gas Prices On The Rise In River Valley & Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS & OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- Gas prices are on the rise due to less oil supply from oil producers, as well as OPEC announcing production cuts. Experts think the price is only expected to climb higher.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), the average price to fill up your tank at the pump is about $2.15 both in Arkansas and Oklahoma. However, according to Gas Buddy. com the price has increased a nickel in the past week.

Arkansas and Oklahoma are in the top ten for cheapest gas in the nation. By doing the math, the average gas tank is around 12 gallons. If you multiple that by $2.15, it will cost you around $28.50 to fill up.

Gas Buddy shows that back in January of 2016, gas was around a $1.73 per gallon.

The rise of gas prices this year has drivers that rely on their vehicles for their job feel the pain at the pump. Shift Manager at Eureka Pizza on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith, Chris Ladmirault, said drivers take their personal vehicles to deliveries and they also pay for their own gas. "They supply all their gas and with gas prices going up it takes out of their pockets," said Ladmirault.

According to Lamirault, "Things keep going up and pay rates all stay the same. It effects workers greatly."

Mechanics have a few tips to get better gas mileage: