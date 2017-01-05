Har-Ber Student Scores Perfect On ACT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- After being a contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionare, a Har-Ber High School student has made a perfect score on the ACT.

Sojas Wagle spent a lot preparing for the test. He spent countless hours studying and 45 hours taking practice tests. He said he took the test two other times before landing a perfect score of 36.

Wagle said there is a strategy other students shooting for top marks can use to get there.

"Yeah, I don't think there is going to be that one thing that will get you a 36, but I think the only thing you can really do is take as many practice tests as you can," Wagle said. "Hopefully with that you will get more progress and the more you take the better you'll do."

With the ACT done, Wagle plans to get involved more with volunteering and extracurricular activities. Wagle said he wants to attend a good college and eventually get his M.D., J.D. for medical malpractice lawyers.