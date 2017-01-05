Homeowner Stops Burglar; Holds Until Deputies Arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- Leflore County deputies said a teenager was home alone on Highway 59 north of Panama when he realized someone was trying to break into his home.

Deputies said the teen called his father, who is an attorney in Poteau. The attorney headed to the home and found a woman in the act of breaking into his home. Deputies said the attorney held the woman on the ground until law enforcement arrived to arrest her.

The woman, Kylia Martin was arrested an booked into jail on burglary and trespassing charges.

"From what we found, she could be involved in some other burglaries in the area of Spiro and we are doing the investigation at this time," said Leflore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan.