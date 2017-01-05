Local Artist’s Quilt Square Project Taking Over Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- You might have seen local artist, Olivia Trimble's artwork out and about in Northwest Arkansas. She's the owner of Sleet City Signwriting, and she is also the creator of the quilt square patterns covering our area.

She calls herself a quilt square enthusiast and she said it's because there's nothing more comfortable than a quilt.

"Everyone has a really sweet memory of either liking a quilt in an antique store, or curling up with a quilt their grandmother or great, great grandmother made," Trimble said.

It all started when Trimble gave her mom a small painting of a quilt. Since then, she just keeps coming back to the design.

What started as something small, now covers an entire wall in Uptown Fayetteville. Her latest and biggest piece in The Quilt Square Project spreads across a 450 square foot wall.

"It's kind of overwhelming to see it and drive by it," said Trimble. "It's crazy, it's a huge leap."

Although Trimble never imagined she would grow up and be an artist, now she dreams about covering big blank walls, all day, everyday.

The quilt mural is near the Uptown Fayetteville Apartments on Steele Boulevard, right across from Academy Sports + Outdoors in Fayetteville.

The spot makes a great backdrop for pictures, and if you take any, be sure to use #thequiltsquareproject when you post them to social media.

Trimble also recently started the Repaint Hate movement, after painting over hate speech that appeared in Fayetteville. Now her movement is reaching artists across the country.