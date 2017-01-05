McDonald County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Escaped Prisoner

Posted 9:18 am, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19AM, January 5, 2017
jay-potarf

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri continued its search Thursday (Jan. 5) for an escaped inmate.

Virgil Jay Potarf, 42, walked off a work detail at the detention center in Pineville Tuesday around 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

He was seen in the Neocho and Seneca areas in the last 24 hours and is believed to be in the McDonald/Newton County, Missouri area, the sheriff’s office said. Potarf was seen with an unknown woman and another women named Kacy Jordan from the Goodman area, according to the sheriff’s office. They were seen in the Neosho area in mid-2000s silver Ford Taurus with Oklahoma tags.

Potarf has a history of alcohol and drug use and assaults, the sheriff’s office said. He also has felony warrants out of Benton County, Arkansas for failure to appear for drugs and obstruction of governmental operations, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Potarf’s whereabouts should contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4318.

