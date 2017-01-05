× Missouri Loses Van Buren Native Mitchell Smith For Season

COLUMBIA (KFSM) – When Mitchell Smith signed with Missouri, the Van Buren native was hoping to help turn the Tigers’ program around.

Now he’ll have to wait another year as the 6-foot-10 freshman is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

“Unfortunately, Mitchell Smith will be out for the remainder of the season due to a significant ACL injury in his left knee,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson said. “He will have surgery soon and begin the rehabilitation process with our medical and training staff. Mitchell has been an absolutely outstanding representative of the Mizzou Basketball program this season. He has always brought a tireless work ethic and incredible willingness to learn on a daily basis, and we have no doubt that will continue as he works to recover from this setback. We will support Mitchell the whole way, and I hope all Mizzou fans do the same for a really special member of our Mizzou family.”

Smith has appeared in 11 of the Tigers’ 13 games this season and averaged 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds this season.

“It’s definitely hard to hear that your season will be cut short, but the support I’ve received from Coach Anderson, our trainer Pat Beckmann, the team doctors and my teammates has been really comforting,” Smith said. “All of my effort this season will now go towards cheering on my teammates and focusing on getting healthy.”