New Greenwood Ordinance Requires Pet Owners To Pay

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A new ordinance passed in Greenwood requires pet owners within city limits to shell out some money to register their pets.

Beginning this month, residents within city limits must register with the Department of Animal Control through the Greenwood Police Department. Cats and dogs living at homes are the animals to be registered. The registration will be an annual process, and must be renewed during January of every upcoming year, according to city officials.

Those who have pets who have been spayed or neutered must pay $5. It’s a $15 cost for animals that aren’t spayed or neutered, according to city officials.

Fees are waved during January months.

According to city officials, pet owners will have 90 days to pay for their pets and after 90 days, costs will increase.

Those who fail to register their animals within 90 days will be required to pay $15 for their spayed or neutered pet, and $25 for their animals who are still intact, the ordinance states.

Anyone who registers their pet(s) as having been spayed or neutered must provide proof from a veterinarian.

Additionally, pet owners must also provide proof that their fur babies are current of rabies vaccinations.

To join in the process, residents are first encouraged to make sure their cats and dogs are vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian. If vaccinations have been given by anyone besides a licensed veterinarian, those inquiries will be rejected, according to city officials.

Once a vaccination certificate has been obtained, bring the certificate to one of the following four locations:

Greenwood Police Department

250 Old Hackett Road

Greenwood Veterinary Clinic

806 W. Center St.

South County Animal Hospital

12310 S. Highway 96

Cornerstone Veterinary Clinic

2719 W. Center St.

For additional information visit the police department code enforcement page.