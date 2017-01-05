× Smoke Billows At Fort Smith Home

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Firefighters are working on extinguishing a home fire.

The home located in the 3300 block of Park Avenue caught fire shortly before noon, Thursday (Jan. 5). The home is near the intersection of Park Avenue and Melrose Lane.

Thick smoke billowed from windows of the second-story of the home.

Mindy Swain, who lived on Melrose Lane for 50 years said she is friends with the homeowners who live next door to the home that caught fire. Swain said the home that caught fire was being renovated.

No one was inside the residence at the time and no injuries were reported, according to the Fort Smith Fire Department.