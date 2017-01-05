× Two People Killed In Clark County Plane Crash

CLARK COUNTY (KFSM) — Two people died in a plane crash on Thursday (Jan. 5) four miles east of Gurdon, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center reported that a plane went missing on Thursday afternoon. The pilot of the plane reported to the Federal Aviation Administration that the aircraft had engine trouble. The signal was lost when the plane began to descend.

Reports said that the aircraft was traveling from Dallas, Texas to Franklin, North Carolina.

This is a developing story. Reported by THV11.