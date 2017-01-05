× Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Clears Deputy Who Shot Man Outside Tire Shop

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ruled that a deputy was lawful in his actions after a deadly shooting at a Fayetteville tire shop last month.

The sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation after Cpl. Brad Robinson shot and killed Benjamin Ortiz on Dec. 21, according to a department post. Robinson returned to work Wednesday (Jan. 4) after he was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Robinson was at Tire Tracks getting a flat tire repaired Wednesday afternoon when Ortiz pulled a knife out of his backpack and started walking toward him, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office post. Robinson drew his weapon and asked Ortiz to drop the knife, but Ortiz lunged at the deputy, who fired his gun in an attempt to stop him.

The Fayetteville Police Department is also investigating the shooting, and their results will be turned over to Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the deputy will face any charges.