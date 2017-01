× Winter Weather Advisory Issued

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the River Valley and SE Oklahoma.

Late Thursday night, light snow is expected to move in from Oklahoma with accumulations around 1″ or less.

Although accumulations will be light, it will be enough to cause road surfaces to be slick and hazardous on Friday morning; especially locations along and south of I40.

Additional blog posts and forecast updates to follow this afternoon.

-Garrett