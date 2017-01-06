× 9 Wounded In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

FT. LAUDERDALE — At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

A federal official said the shooter has been taken into custody.

Passengers were evacuated and gathered on the tarmac.

The incident occurred at Terminal 2.

According to an eyewitness, Fernand Pascoal, the suspect was captured here.

Shots fired at #FLL. We're safe now. Shooter caught. See in background of photo. pic.twitter.com/0i7YU9SQNR — Stephanie Auclair (@stephauclair415) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story.