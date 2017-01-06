9 Wounded In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Posted 12:30 pm, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, January 6, 2017
ft-lauderdale-shooting

FT. LAUDERDALE — At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

A federal official said the shooter has been taken into custody.

Passengers were evacuated and gathered on the tarmac.

The incident occurred at Terminal 2.

According to an eyewitness, Fernand Pascoal, the suspect was captured here.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s