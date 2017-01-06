Can You Get The Flu From The Cold Weather?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- You've probably heard it before or even said it yourself, put on a coat or you'll get sick - but that’s not exactly the case.

Staying inside can actually do you more harm than going outside. Pharmacist Julie Stewart said that's when you are more likely to get sick.

“The temperature certainly can make you more susceptible to things but as far as catching a cold from the cold, you aren't going to catch it from the cold,” Stewart said. “It's a virus that you are going to get from someone who passes it on to you,” she said.

It's possible that virus could be the flu, but so far it's been a mild season. The State Health Department is reporting 40 confirmed cases. Four people over the age of 65 have also died. Stewart said she's only seen a handful of people come in to get Tamiflu.

“The last couple of seasons we would have whole families coming in getting Tamiflu and several a day and it's really been a trickle this year so far,” she said.

Stewart said they have given a lot of flu shots this season and it's still not too late to get one, unless you've already been around someone who has had the virus.

“You can still get it but if you are exposed to the flu and you get the shot, the shot is not going to be at it full effectiveness for another of couple weeks. So you can still very easily catch the flu from them,” she said.

It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective. If you feel like you have the symptoms of the flu Stewart suggested getting into the doctor quickly to get tested because Tamiflu only helps if you can start taking it within the first 48 hours of your symptoms.