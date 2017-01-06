Check Road Conditions On IDrive Arkansas

Jan. 6 School Delays And Closings

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — When winter weather hits, there’s an app for that.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has a system, called IDrive Arkansas, that shows winter weather and route conditions on major roads.

The information can be found on a mobile app as well as online at idrivearkansas.com.

A map key denotes whether roads are clear, icy, slushy or snow-covered.

IDrive Arkansas is also useful year-round, as it shows traffic flow, construction zones and current weather conditions, along with other highway information.

 

 

