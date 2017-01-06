Community Rescue Mission Offers Warm Shelter During Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- With the freezing temperatures and snow, the Community Rescue Mission in Fort Smith has opened its doors for those needing shelter.

"When it gets below freezing, we open up an additional part of our building and we have several people that come in that are living actually in the environment that we allow to stay overnight to get them out of the elements," executive director Brian Hilts said.

As of now, the shelter has more than a dozen available beds set up for people in need in our area.

"I know what it's like," Hilts said. "I visit their camps. I went out this week to check out a couple of tents where I knew where they were to see if people were okay or needed shelter."

A roof over their heads to ease the burden of winter weather, even just for a few hours.

"It does influence peoples' lives in ways they may have never been reached or touched," Hilts said. "It's simple shelter, it's simple housing, but for many of them, it's the different between 19 degrees, 9 degrees, and a warm room."

Hilts said the Rescue Mission sees more people when severe weather moves in.

"They are people that a lot of people would never see or knew they even existed until cold weather, extreme heat, or when the river floods," Hilts said. "Then, people start coming out to come in."

The Community Rescue Mission plans to keep its doors open for those unregistered in the shelter as long as temperatures are below freezing.

For more information about the shelter and its location, visit the Rescue Mission website.