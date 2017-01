Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study suggests that kids who have had concussions should also get their eyes and their ears checked out.

Researches say that children may have vision symptoms, hearing disturbances, and problems focusing following a concussion. These things can really impact their ability to learn in school. The study examined 276 kids. 29% of those had academic issues when they returned to school.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System