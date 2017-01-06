× Fayetteville Police Arrest Two In Connection To Arvest Bank Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday (Jan. 6) they made two arrests in connection to a robbery at Arvest Bank Tuesday.

Telvondric Haywood, 20, of Springdale admitted to his role in the robbery, according to Sgt. Craig Stout. A 16-year-old male also admitted to his involvement in the robbery, Stout said. Both are facing aggravated robbery charges.

Haywood and the juvenile are suspected to going into the Arvest Bank on Garland Avenue armed with guns, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Haywood is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond for a failure to appear charge and $25,000 bond for the aggravated robbery charge, records show.