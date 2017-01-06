Garrett’s Blog: Odd Vertical Light Shaft a “Sun Pillar”

Posted 6:39 pm, January 6, 2017, by
Stewart Bryan, FB Greenwood, AR

Rachel Gattis, FB Etna, Arkansas

What was that odd sunset about this evening?

Many of you have sent pictures to me of a large vertical light shaft on the horizon right at sunset this evening.

This is known as a “sun pillar”.

Sun pillars form when sunlight reflects off ice crystals that are falling from the clouds (usually cirrostratus clouds).

plate-like_ice_crystals

These ice crystals are hexagonal shapes and falling vertically, as light is reflected thru the crystals a “sun pillar” is born.

Rodney Clayton, FB, Paris, Arkansas

While it’s not an uncommon occurrence, it is somewhat unusual to see it here because our atmosphere typically only gets cold enough for these crystals to fall a few times a year.

Tonight was one of those times!

-Garrett

