The heaviest snow on Thursday night fell across Muskogee into Cherokee and Adair County where as much as 3-5″ fell.

In our area, snow totals ranged from 1/2 inch in Fayetteville to 1.5″ in Fort Smith with pockets of higher totals with some of the heavier bands of snow including areas near Ozark where some reports came in near 3″.

-Garrett