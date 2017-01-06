Jan. 6 School Delays And Closings

Governor Closes Arkansas State Offices Due To Inclement Weather

Posted 6:05 am, January 6, 2017, by
Asa Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that state offices for non-essential personnel will be closed on Friday (Jan. 6).

The decision came after inclement weather hit much of the state, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Additionally, agency directors can implement liberal leave policies for their employees, the release states. State employees who are outside of the affected areas should contact their supervisors for further instructions.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s