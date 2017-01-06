× Governor Closes Arkansas State Offices Due To Inclement Weather

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that state offices for non-essential personnel will be closed on Friday (Jan. 6).

The decision came after inclement weather hit much of the state, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Additionally, agency directors can implement liberal leave policies for their employees, the release states. State employees who are outside of the affected areas should contact their supervisors for further instructions.