Hearing Scheduled For Man Convicted In Sallisaw Mass Shooting

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- A man who was convicted of murder in a 2002 Sallisaw shooting rampage will be having a hearing next week to request therapy visits.

Daniel Fears, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, will go before a judge on Jan. 12 asking to be released for outpatient therapeutic visits.

In October 2002, Fears killed two people and injured eight more when he went on a shooting rampage in Sallisaw.

David Caughman said he nearly lost his son Greg and his 4-year-old granddaughter Bethany that day. Caughman lives in a quiet neighborhood, and on that day, his son and daughter were outside getting ready to head home.

Fears, who was a senior at the time, was in the neighborhood with a shotgun.

Both Greg and Bethany were shot in the back, but Greg kept running to try to get all the children inside to safety.

Caughman said he called 911 while outside, another neighbor headed to Fears to try to calm him down. Patsy Wells tried to approach Fear, but he shot her twice. Wells' husband came outside during the commotion, and Fears shot him as well.

Fears fled from the neighborhood in a pickup truck, according to documents from the investigation. Then he shot and killed a woman at a car lot in Sallisaw. He also shot a salesman before he was picked up by police in Roland.

Although Fears was convicted, the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, ruling that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. Then Fears was transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

Fears has come before the courts asking to be released for outpatient therapeutic visits several times over the years. Each time his request has been denied.

However, he will have another chance during his hearing next week.

Caughman said he finds the hearing very concerning.

"My family -- my wife, my children -- still come to see us, so I'm really concerned about that."

Fears' family still lives in the neighborhood.

"His dad is my neighbor also, and he's a very nice man," Caughman said. "I know it's traumatic for him also."