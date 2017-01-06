Local Man Searching For Stolen Gift Bought For Late Girlfriend Twenty Years Ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KFSM (VAN BUREN) -- A sign reads 'For Sale' in front of a Van Buren house on North 13th and Main Street, but for Fort Smith resident, Bill Engles, it's still home to countless memories with a woman he loved.

"It's where she used to live," he said before revealing she passed away last year.

A hand-made, nearly six-foot-tall replica bear once sat on the front porch. That bear meant a great deal to Engles. Now, that bear is missing after Engles says it was stolen.

Engles recalled, "I went with her twenty years ago and bought the bear for her for her birthday."

With the home for sale, Engles planned to give the bear to a family he felt deserved it.

"It's hand-made and it's very valuable," Engles explained.

He's dead-set on following through with that plan -- and dead-set on getting it back.

"She really liked it," he said.

Engles is doing it for the girlfriend he says he loved enough.

"Enough to buy her a bear," he chuckled.

He's hoping the community can help him find it.