Man Arrested In Connection To June Homicide In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday (Jan. 5) in connection to a homicide that took place June 2016, according to ASP.

Christopher Weston, 37, is facing a first-degree murder charge, ASP said. Weston’s arrest comes six months after Rick Partin’s body was found in a wooded area along Johnson County Road 1723 near the Johnson and Perry County line, according to ASP.

Weston was already in custody on unrelated charges at the Calico Rock Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction, ASP said.