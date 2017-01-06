New Peanut Allergy Guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New guidelines have been released for parents concerned about peanut allergies in their kids.

The National Institute of Health did some testing and determined that introducing peanut products to infants may be a good idea and actually prevent allergies.

It used to be that parents were told to without peanut products from the very young, but in clinical trials the NIH said that when peanuts were introduced to infants it reduced peanut allergies by 81%. Those same kids are tested at age 5.

