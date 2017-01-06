No, The Cold Weather Won’t Get You Sick, But Being Indoors Might

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Although many have heard it before or even said it, going out in the cold without a coat on is not what leads to an illness.

In fact, staying indoors can actually do more harm than going outside. Pharmacist Julie Stewart, who works at Medical Arts Pharmacy & Medical Supply, said that's when people are more likely to get sick.

"The temperature certainly can make you more susceptible to things, but as far as catching a cold from the cold, you aren't going to catch it from the cold," Stewart said. "It's a virus that you are going to get from someone who passes it on to you."

It's possible that virus could be the flu, but so far it's been a mild season. According to weekly reports from the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been 40 confirmed cases of the flu and four people over the age of 65 have died.

Stewart said she's only seen a handful of people come in to get Tamiflu, which is the most commonly prescribed medication for flu.

“The last couple of seasons we would have whole families coming in getting Tamiflu and several a day and it's really been a trickle this year so far,” she said.

Stewart said they have given a lot of flu shots this season and it's still not too late to get one, unless you've already been around someone who has had the virus.

“You can still get it, but if you are exposed to the flu and you get the shot, the shot is not going to be at it full effectiveness for another of couple weeks, so you can still very easily catch the flu from them,” she said.

It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective. If you feel like you have the symptoms of the flu Stewart suggested getting into the doctor quickly to get tested because Tamiflu only helps if a patient starts taking it within the first 48 hours of symptoms.