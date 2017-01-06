Protect Your Pipes From Freezing This Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- Frozen pipes are a big concern during the winter weather.

Local expert Jesse Pettry, owner of Pettry Plumbing Heat and Air said this time of year keeps him busy. He said he has even noticed a new trend of pipe bursts from forgetting to unhook your water hose.

"The water stays up inside the faucet right here instead of being cut off in the wall like its designed to do and it'll cause it to freeze and bust so if you ever have any of these make sure you disconnect them," Pettry said.

Here are a few tips to keep your pipes from freezing:

-Leave a steady drip of water running when you leave the house.

-When temperatures hit 32 degrees - that's an automatic red flag.

-Leave your cabinets open for heat ventilation for your pipes.

-Unhook water hoses and add covering to your outdoor irrigation systems.