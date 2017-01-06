× Sam’s Club Announces New CEO

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Sam’s Club will have a new a new Chief Executive Officer next month.

Rosalind Brewer will hand over the reigns to John Furner on Feb. 1, according to a memo from Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart.

McMillon said Brewer was the longest-serving president and CEO in Sam’s Club history, spending five years leading the company. She said she wanted a new challenge and is leaving the company, the memo states.

Furner started as an hourly associate in 1993, and worked in several positions in the company. He he currently leads merchandising at Sam’s Club.

Brewer will be working with Furner during the transition over the next few weeks before the change officially takes effect on Feb. 1.

“In John, we see someone who loves the company and our associates, has learned the business from the bottom up and across, and has the desire to lead change, which is so necessary in today’s environment,” McMillon said. “He’ll be a great CEO for Sam’s.”