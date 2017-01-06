Sebastian County Road Crew Stops Using Metal Compound For Winter Treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM)- After several phone calls from drivers, the Sebastian County Road Department stopped the use of the metal compound, slag, to treat the streets during recent winter weather.

"I had a gentleman call and he was worried about the size of it," road superintendent Jim Carter said. "He said he had a piece that was over-sized. I'm sure it was. It happens in all materials; you get a piece that's over-sized once and awhile. So, we stopped it and went straight to sand and salt after that."

A product made during the smelting process of steel, the road department purchases slag locally, for a third of the cost of sand.

"It's a real good product," Carter said. "It doesn't freeze, so it's good for that purpose. It's really cheap, because what we're putting on the road, we're going to sweep off Monday. It's been approved by the Corps of Engineers and a lot of people use it for different things. We use it in a lot of different instances."

Road crews said it served many purposes.

"It's super abrasive, so when it gets on the ice, it digs in to the sand," Carter said. "So, when you run over it with your car, you've got traction. It won't freeze; it has to get really cold for it to freeze, so it's kind of got a dual purpose."

So for now, the Sebastian County Road crews will stick to salt and sand.

"We always used it because it kept our sand from freezing in the process going from our bin to the truck to out on the road," Carter said. "But, I've purchased salt and we're mixing it with the sand now."