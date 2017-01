Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- The snow caused quite a mess for drivers in the River Valley on Friday (Jan. 6), but a few people were able to get out and enjoy the snow.

Several people enjoyed sledding behind City Heights Elementary School in Van Buren.

"I've been going here since I was little, so it's the first place I thought of," one sledder said.

Road crews cleared most of the roadways, but there were still icy patches throughout the day in rural areas.