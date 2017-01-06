Thousands Affected By Power Outage In Crawford County

Posted 3:34 pm, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, January 6, 2017
power outage

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — More than 2,500 residences were without power Friday (Jan. 6), according to  Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.

Power outages began being reported at 2:29 p.m., according to OG&E. As of an hour later, 2,511 homes in the Dyer and Alma vicinity were without electricity.

Those at OG&E say they are working to fix the problem. The exact cause of the problem was unknown as of 3:30 p.m., according to OG&E. Power may be back on about 5:40 p.m., according to the company.

Additional information may be found on the OG&E website.

