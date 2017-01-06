VIDEO: Har-Ber Rolls Past Mounties In 7A-West Opener
-
Har-Ber Handles Van Buren To Keep Pace In 7A-West
-
7A & 6A Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 10
-
Har-Ber, Fayetteville Clash In 7A Title Game Rematch
-
Fayetteville Blanks Har-Ber In 7A Title Rematch
-
Arkansas All-State Football Selections Announced
-
-
Football Friday Night Staff Playoff Predictions
-
Har-Ber Volleyball Advances To State Semifinals
-
Nasilai’s Strong Play Garners National Attention
-
VIDEO: Sharp Shooting Leads Farmington Past Bentonville West
-
Har-Ber Defense Shuts Down Bentonville
-
-
Bryant Shocks Har-Ber, Advances To Semifinals
-
Har-Ber Hammers Heritage; Secures No. 2 Seed
-
Powell Sets New 7A TD Record, Fayetteville Rolls To No. 1 Seed