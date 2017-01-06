Volunteers Needed For Christmas Honors Wreath Pickup

Posted 1:13 pm, January 6, 2017
christmas honors

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– The Christmas Honors organization is in need of volunteers to help pick up and store the wreaths placed this year.

The group plans to begin the process of gathering more than 16,000 wreaths on Wednesday (Jan. 11) at 9 a.m.

Every year Christmas Honors places wreaths at the graves of veterans at the United States National Cemetery at Fort Smith.

Those interested in helping can go to the Fort Smith Convention Center Hall C.

Christmas Honors said since the event is a weekday, they know some of their usual volunteers may be unable to help.

