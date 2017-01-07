× Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office: One Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting that happened Saturday (Jan. 7) afternoon in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI special agents to assist.

According to the OSBI, a member of the sheriff’s office fatally shot Travis Baker after Baker reportedly pointed a handgun at the lawman.

Earlier in the day, Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes in Ottawa County, according to authorities.

Area law enforcement were in a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon and that’s when Baker abandoned his vehicle and tried to run from the area, according to OSBI.

Several officers pursued him on foot in a wooded area until the fatal incident happened.

Baker, from the Ottawa County area, died at the scene.

No other people were hurt in the incident.

OSBI special agents will prepare a comprehensive report for the district attorney.

The district attorney will determine whether the shooting was justified.