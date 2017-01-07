Walmart Debuts Special Smiley Face Exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Walmart smiley face we've grown to love got its start at a store in North Carolina in 1989.

Now, this special face is the center of an exhibit at the Walmart museum in Bentonville.

Over the years the familiar face became the star of the brand.

"Whenever you'd walk in the door the greeter would have a roll of smiley face stickers," said Savannah Lester who was enjoying the exhibit during her family outing.

Nearly 30 years ago, Whiteville, North Carolina Store manager Henry Jordan and his wife came up with the smiley face logo hoping to get more kids to come into the store.

They even printed "Wal-Mart Lil Shopper" at the bottom of the stickers, and the stickers turned out to be a hit.

Owner Sam Walton wrote a letter to Jordan praising him for his bright idea, they later adopted the smiley face and gave out the stickers in every store nationally.

The yellow face moved from stickers to the face of savings.

You could catch "smiley" dressed as different characters in paper ads and commercials rolling back the price tags.

Walmart will plans to bring the beloved savings symbol out of retirement this year.

The special exhibit in the museum will remain on display until January 31st.